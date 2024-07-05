In brief Simplifying... In brief Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu are teaming up for the tenth time in the upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', set to release in August.

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' will reportedly release on August 2

Ajay Devgn-Tabu's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' locks August release

What's the story The highly anticipated romantic thriller, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, is reportedly slated to hit the screens on August 2. The film was earlier supposed to be released on July 5 but was postponed because of Kalki 2898 AD's rampage. Bollywood Hungama cited a source stating that the makers have now settled for an August 2 release after considering a mid-July launch. An official announcement is awaited.

Devgn and Tabu reunite for their tenth film collaboration

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha reportedly marks the tenth collaboration between Bollywood stars Devgn and Tabu, generating significant anticipation among fans. Director Neeraj Panday revealed that both actors were his first choices for this film. He stated, "Two years back when we were figuring out our next theatrical release, the germ of this film came to me... And Ajay and Tabu were my first choices." The duo's on-screen chemistry in this epic love story is eagerly awaited by audiences.

Plot details of 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha narrates the tumultuous love story of Krishna and Vasudha, whose relationship endures numerous trials leading to their separation. The plot intensifies as Krishna commits multiple murders, resulting in a life sentence. After serving 22 years in prison, Krishna's final encounter with Vasudha forms the crux of the film. The film also features Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar in key roles.

In case you missed the trailer, catch it here!