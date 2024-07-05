Justin Bieber lands in Mumbai ahead of Radhika-Anant's sangeet
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has landed in Mumbai to perform at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A video from Kalina's private airport shows Bieber and his team disembarking with their luggage. The singer was spotted wearing a pink sweatshirt, lavender baggy pants, and a red bucket hat. Earlier, on Thursday, a video allegedly showing his fleet of cars also circulated online.
Here are his first photos
Star-Studded performances expected at Ambani-Merchant sangeet
The sangeet ceremony is set to feature performances from a host of international singers. Reports suggest that Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are in discussions to perform at the grand event. Punjabi artists Badshah and Karan Aujla, along with Bruno Mars, are also expected to add their musical flair to the evening's festivities. The event will take place on Friday evening.
Ambani-Merchant wedding festivities kicked off in March
The wedding celebrations officially commenced in March, attracting notable personalities from around the world to Jamnagar. On July 3, a mameru ceremony was held at Antilia with celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Manushi Chhillar, and Orry in attendance. The couple is set to exchange vows on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
Bieber's performance at sangeet fetches $10M
According to a report by Portuguese portal LeoDias, the Ambani family is paying Bieber $10M (₹83 crore) for his performance at the sangeet ceremony. This makes him the highest-paid artist across all events organized by the Ambanis, even surpassing Rihanna. The three-day-long wedding celebrations will conclude on July 14 with a grand reception. This high-profile event is part of the lavish wedding plans of the Ambani family.