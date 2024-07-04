In brief Simplifying... In brief Justin Bieber has set a new record by charging ₹83 crore for his performance at Anant-Radhika's sangeet, surpassing the fees of other international stars like Rihanna, Akon, Shakira, Katy Perry, and Beyoncé at previous Ambani events.

Justin Bieber paid ₹83 crore to perform at Anant-Radhika's 'sangeet'

By Isha Sharma 02:13 pm Jul 04, 202402:13 pm

What's the story Pop star Justin Bieber is set to perform at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, charging a whopping ₹83 crore ($10M). This information was reported by the LeoDias portal, making Bieber the highest-paid performer at the event. The Canadian singer's arrival in Mumbai on Thursday morning has further confirmed earlier speculations about his performance. The sangeet will take place on Friday, while the wedding is scheduled for July 12.

Star earnings

Bieber surpasses other performers in earnings at Ambani events

Bieber's fee for the performance has reportedly surpassed that of other international stars who have performed at various Ambani events. Rihanna reportedly charged ₹74 crore, Akon around ₹2-4 crore, Shakira ₹10-15 crore, Katy Perry ₹45 crore, and Beyoncé ₹33 crore. This makes Bieber the costliest performer at an Ambani event to date!

Event details

'Sangeet' ceremony venue and other expected artists

Other artists rumored to be performing at the festivities include Adele, Drake, Lana Del Rey, Karan Aujla and Badshah. The sangeet ceremony will take place at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The dress code for the evening is Indian Regal Glamor. The Grand Theatre, where the event is being held, reportedly has a seating capacity of 2,000 people. Apart from the Ambani-Merchant families, Bollywood actors are expected to grace the event with their performances.