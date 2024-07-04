Justin Bieber paid ₹83 crore to perform at Anant-Radhika's 'sangeet'
Pop star Justin Bieber is set to perform at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, charging a whopping ₹83 crore ($10M). This information was reported by the LeoDias portal, making Bieber the highest-paid performer at the event. The Canadian singer's arrival in Mumbai on Thursday morning has further confirmed earlier speculations about his performance. The sangeet will take place on Friday, while the wedding is scheduled for July 12.
Bieber surpasses other performers in earnings at Ambani events
Bieber's fee for the performance has reportedly surpassed that of other international stars who have performed at various Ambani events. Rihanna reportedly charged ₹74 crore, Akon around ₹2-4 crore, Shakira ₹10-15 crore, Katy Perry ₹45 crore, and Beyoncé ₹33 crore. This makes Bieber the costliest performer at an Ambani event to date!
'Sangeet' ceremony venue and other expected artists
Other artists rumored to be performing at the festivities include Adele, Drake, Lana Del Rey, Karan Aujla and Badshah. The sangeet ceremony will take place at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The dress code for the evening is Indian Regal Glamor. The Grand Theatre, where the event is being held, reportedly has a seating capacity of 2,000 people. Apart from the Ambani-Merchant families, Bollywood actors are expected to grace the event with their performances.