By Isha Sharma 01:41 pm Jul 04, 202401:41 pm

What's the story Legendary actor Smriti Biswas, celebrated for her contributions to Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali cinema, passed away late Wednesday night due to age-related issues. The 100-year-old reportedly died at her residence in Nashik city, Maharashtra. The Film Heritage Foundation expressed deep sadness over the passing of the yesteryear actor. Her funeral, conducted in Christian traditions, reportedly took place on Thursday morning. May she rest in peace.

Career

Biswas: A stalwart of Indian cinema

Biswas began her illustrious career as a child artist, eventually working with acclaimed filmmakers such as Guru Dutt, V Shantaram, Mrinal Sen, Bimal Roy, BR Chopra, and Raj Kapoor. She also shared the silver screen with iconic actors like Dev Anand, Kishore Kumar, and Balraj Sahni. Her cinematic journey spanned from her debut in the Bengali film Sandhya (1930) to her final Hindi film Model Girl (1960).

Personal life

Biswas: Life beyond the silver screen

After marrying filmmaker S D Narang, Biswas reportedly retired from acting. Following her husband's death, she relocated to Nashik, where she was living in a rented one-room-kitchen flat. The actor is survived by her two sons, Rajeev and Satyajeet. Condoling her demise, FHF wrote, "Smriti Biswas, who celebrated her centenary in February this year, was one of the most vivacious and attractive actors in the 1940s and 50s, often playing spirited vamps, parallel or second lead heroines in films."