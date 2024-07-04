In brief Simplifying... In brief Sathyaraj has joined the cast of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming film 'Sikandar', as revealed in behind-the-scenes photos shared by producer's wife, Warda Khan Nadiadwala.

The first shooting schedule, which included a major action sequence, has wrapped up in Mumbai.

Sathyaraj joins cast of Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'

Sathyaraj joins Salman Khan-Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Sikandar'; makers share on-set images

What's the story Sathyaraj, renowned for his role as Kattappa in the Baahubali series, has been confirmed as part of the cast for Salman Khan's upcoming film, Sikandar. The actor will be sharing screen space with Khan, Prateik Babbar, and Rashmika Mandanna in this eagerly awaited project. A photo from the set shared by the makers on Thursday confirmed his participation in the project. The film is helmed by A. R. Murugadoss.

Behind-the-Scenes glimpses of 'Sikandar' revealed

Warda Khan Nadiadwala, wife of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, has been sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots from the set. In a recent post, she shared images featuring herself, Sathyaraj, and Babbar with the caption: "Garma Garam pictures from the sets of #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar!!! With my fave #Sathyaraj Sir. What a delight to witness our director @a.r.murugadoss creating cinematic excellence. Cheers to another one with @prat @beingsalmankhan @rashmikamandanna @nadiadwalagrandson #SikandarEid2025."

Here are the images from the sets of 'Sikandar'

'Sikandar's first shooting schedule concluded in Mumbai

The first shooting schedule of Sikandar, which took place in Mumbai, has recently concluded. The filming involved a significant action sequence Khan at the Taj Lands End in Bandra. A source disclosed that Khan was filming an essential action scene with Babbar at the Chitrakoot Grounds involving a plane and a specially created exterior set. The film will be released on Eid in 2025 and marks Khan's reunion with his frequent collaborator Nadiadwala.