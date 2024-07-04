In brief Simplifying... In brief Hina Khan, amid her cancer treatment, decided to cut her hair before it started falling out due to the therapy.

In a video, she comforted her weeping mother, stating that her real crown is her courage and strength, not her hair.

She also plans to use her own hair to make a wig, emphasizing that physical changes are temporary, but the spirit remains whole. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hina Khan cuts her hair short amid cancer treatment

Hina Khan cuts hair amid cancer treatment, her mother weeps

By Isha Sharma 01:09 pm Jul 04, 202401:09 pm

What's the story Actor Hina Khan, currently battling stage three breast cancer, recently shared a poignant video on Instagram where she is seen cutting her hair short. The video captures an emotional moment with her mother weeping in the background while Khan maintains a brave smile. Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis on June 28 and has been sharing regular updates about her treatment since then.

Consoling words

Khan consoles her mother during emotional haircut

Throughout the video, Khan can be heard comforting her distraught mother, saying "Ro nahi (Don't cry) please mumma. It's just hair, mumma. Baal hain, aap nahi cut karte ho (It's hair, don't you cut it)?" Despite her mother's continued tears, Khan reassures her with words of comfort: "Bas. Aapki tabiyat kharab hojayegi (Stop. You will fall ill)."

Inspiring words

'To win, you've got to take tough decisions'

In the caption accompanying the video, Khan wrote about hearing her mother's wailing voice in Kashmiri as she prepared herself for a change she never dared to imagine. She added, "To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it's hard... But what if you're facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you've got to take some tough decisions."

Preemptive action

Khan's decision to cut hair before treatment

Khan explained that she decided to cut her hair before it started falling out due to treatment. She added, "I choose to let go of my crown because I've realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself. Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase. Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remains whole."