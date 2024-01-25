Details

Bhavatharini's career as a singer and composer

Making her singing debut with Raasaiya, Bhavatharini went on to lend her voice for songs composed by her father, Ilaiyaraaja, and her brothers, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. She also sang for composers Deva and Sirpy. In 2002, she turned composer for Revathy-directed Mitr, My Friend and later composed for Phir Milenge and several other films. Her last music album was for the Malayalam film Maayanadhi. More details about her funeral are still awaited.