Ilaiyaraaja's daughter Bhavatharini (47) dies of cancer
Bhavatharini, the daughter of renowned music director Ilaiyaraaja and a talented playback singer, passed away on January 25, after a battle with liver cancer. She was 47. She was receiving treatment in Sri Lanka; her mortal remains will be brought to Chennai on January 26 for the final rites. Bhavatharini, who is survived by her husband, was known for her National Film Award-winning performance as a playback singer in the Tamil film Bharathi. May her soul rest in peace.
Bhavatharini's career as a singer and composer
Making her singing debut with Raasaiya, Bhavatharini went on to lend her voice for songs composed by her father, Ilaiyaraaja, and her brothers, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. She also sang for composers Deva and Sirpy. In 2002, she turned composer for Revathy-directed Mitr, My Friend and later composed for Phir Milenge and several other films. Her last music album was for the Malayalam film Maayanadhi. More details about her funeral are still awaited.