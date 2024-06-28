In brief Simplifying... In brief TV star Hina Khan has revealed her Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis, asking fans for privacy and prayers during this challenging time.

Despite the diagnosis, Khan remains positive and committed to overcoming the disease.

By Isha Sharma 12:34 pm Jun 28, 202412:34 pm

What's the story In a recent Instagram post, popular television actor Hina Khan, 36, announced that she has been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. The actor addressed rumors and shared the news with her fans, reassuring them of her determination to overcome the disease. She also expressed gratitude for their support and added that the treatment for the disease has already begun. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Treatment

Khan remains positive amid challenge

Khan wrote, "Hello Everyone, to address the recent rumor, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer." "Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Request for privacy

Khan has sought privacy during this difficult time

The Bigg Boss 11 participant added, "I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey." "I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love."

Support

Celebrities extend wishes for the actor's recovery

Several fellow celebrities, including Ankita Lokhande, Rohan Mehra, Aamir Ali, and Sayantani Ghosh have extended their wishes for Khan's speedy recovery. Actor Lataa Saberwal wrote, "You are my strong girl, a winner always," while Rashami Desai lent support by adding, "You have always been very strong and sending you prayer and lots of healing." Khan is best known for her long-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.