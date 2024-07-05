In brief Simplifying... In brief The star-studded cast of 'Now You See Me 3', including Mark Ruffalo, Jesse Eisenberg, and Woody Harrelson, are set to return with new additions like Rosamund Pike.

The plot remains under wraps, but hints suggest a secret society of magicians led by Ruffalo's character.

Following the box office success of the first two films, high expectations surround this third installment.

'Now You See Me 3' will be released next year

'Now You See Me 3': Cast, plot, release date

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Jul 05, 202402:00 am

What's the story The long-awaited third installment of the popular Hollywood franchise, Now You See Me 3, is slated to premiere on November 14, 2025. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer, known for his action-comedy style. The original ensemble cast will return for this sequel, with a few new stars added to the lineup. Despite years of silence about the potential sequel, anticipation has remained high among fans. Here's everything to know about it.

Casting

Star-studded cast returns for 'Now You See Me 3'

The main cast of Now You See Me 3 includes Mark Ruffalo, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Dave Franco reprising their roles as the magician heroes. Isla Fisher will return as escape artist Henley Reeves after her absence in the second installment. New additions to the cast include Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike in an undisclosed role.

Production

Plot details and production of 'Now You See Me 3'

While specific details about the film's storyline remain undisclosed, hints from the second installment suggest Ruffalo's character may assume leadership of The Eye, a secret society of magicians. Eisenberg has stated that Now You See Me 3 preserves the tone that made the first two films unique. The film is being produced by Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman, with Lionsgate's Meredith Wick and Erin Jones-Wesley overseeing production.

Performance

'Now You See Me' franchise's box office success

The first two films in the Now You See Me franchise were box office successes. The original film (2013) reportedly grossed $350M against a budget of $75M. Its sequel (2016) earned $334M against a comparatively larger budget of $120M. These impressive figures have set high expectations for the upcoming third installment, Now You See Me 3. The first two parts are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.