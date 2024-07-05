In brief Simplifying... In brief "Despicable Me 4" is set to be a star-studded affair with Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig returning as Gru and Lucy Wild, and new additions like Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara.

'Despicable Me 4' is the latest film in the 'Despicable Me' franchise

Steve Carell to Kristen Wiig: 'Despicable Me 4's voice cast

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Jul 05, 2024

What's the story The Hollywood film Despicable Me 4 promises a new wave of mischief and mayhem. The latest sequel in the popular franchise introduces fresh characters and voices while also reviving familiar ones. Steve Carell, renowned for his roles in The Office, The Morning Show, and films like Beautiful Boy and The Big Short, returns as Gru, a character he has been voicing since the first Despicable Me film in 2010. Here are other actors in the voice cast.

Returning cast members and new additions in 'Despicable Me 4'

Joining Carell is Kristen Wiig, reprising her role as Lucy Wild, Gru's wife and supermom. Wiig is known for her performances in Bridesmaids, The Skeleton Twins, and Apple TV+'s Palm Royale. Pierre Coffin, co-director of the first three Despicable Me films, continues to voice the iconic Minions. New to the cast are Will Ferrell as villain Maxime Le Mal and Sofia Vergara as Valentina, Maxime's girlfriend.

New characters and returning favorites in 'Despicable Me 4'

Joey King joins the cast as Poppy Prescott, a new neighbor who knows Gru's true identity. Miranda Cosgrove returns as Margo, Gru's oldest adopted daughter, a role she has voiced in all four Despicable Me films. Dana Gaier reprises her role as Edith, Gru's middle daughter. Madison Polan takes over the role of Agnes, Gru's youngest daughter. Stephen Colbert voices Perry Prescott, Poppy's father and owner of Prescott Motors.

Additional cast and crew details for 'Despicable Me 4'

Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom, the president of the AVL while Chris Renaud voices Principal Uberschlecht and also directs the film. Laraine Newman voices Melora, a client of Lucy's, while Chloe Fineman voices Patsy Prescott, Perry's wife and Poppy's mother. The film promises to be a blend of new characters and familiar faces, ensuring fans of the franchise have a blockbuster experience in the theaters.