Nag Ashwin discusses success and criticism of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

'Could have done better': Nag Ashwin on 'Kalki's underwhelming first-half

What's the story Nag Ashwin's latest directorial venture, Kalki 2898 AD, has been a box office hit since its release on June 27. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Ashwin discussed the challenges of creating a sci-fi epic in Indian cinema. He emphasized the film's significance for Indian cinema, stating, "It was so important that we don't fail because that would shut the door for so many people." He also addressed the negative reception of the first half.

Backlash toward first half and Ashwin's response

Responding to the underwhelming first half of the film, Ashwin said, "There are definitely some issues. There are things we could have done so much better in the first half, all of that." To note, the first-half brims with Bhairava (Prabhas's) buildup, alongside a track featuring Disha Patani. Several critics and viewers opined that Patani's role could have been chopped off, and the three-hour-long film could easily have been shorter.

The driving forces behind 'Kalki 2898 AD's success

Ashwin attributed the success of Kalki 2898 AD to two main factors: actor Prabhas and his producers. He stated, "One is Prabhas. After ten years of Baahubali, the market has expanded. And the second is my producers, who are as maverick as I am." Ashwin also expressed admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, revealing that he was the first person he wanted on board for the film. Bachchan plays Ashwatthama in the movie.

The making of 'Kalki 2898 AD': A journey through time

Ashwin revealed that the making of Kalki 2898 AD was a long process, with the idea coming to him a few months after his previous film Mahanati. He cited his childhood exposure to Mahabharata and Western Star Wars series as influences, stating, "It definitely came from growing up with influences like Mahabharata." Despite its success, Ashwin admitted that the film's release was rushed due to extensive VFX work and multiple language formats.

Sequel to 'Kalki 2898 AD' and Ashwin's future plans

Ashwin confirmed that a sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is in the pipeline, with approximately 20% of it already filmed. The sequel will continue the story and feature Kamal Haasan as the main antagonist, who has a cameo appearance in the first part as Supreme Yaskin. Ashwin added that it will take at least two years for Kalki 2 to come out. Kalki 2898 AD also stars Deepika Padukone in a crucial role.