'Stree 3' confirmed? Director Amar Kaushik makes a major revelation

By Isha Sharma 04:29 pm Jul 04, 202404:29 pm

What's the story As the release date for Stree 2 approaches, director Amar Kaushik has hinted at a potential third installment in the series. The film, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is set to premiere during the Independence Day extended weekend. Kaushik, when asked about Stree 3, said, "There is a possibility." He also expressed his excitement about the buzz surrounding Stree 2 and shared his anticipation for audiences to see the film.

Sequel creation

Kaushik reveals audience demand led to 'Stree 2'

Kaushik disclosed that the idea of a sequel to the 2018 hit, Stree, was considered during the creation of the first part. He told Hindustan Times, "There were a lot of questions that were left unanswered in the first part, and we had answers to all of them. It was when we took Stree to the audiences, they loved it, there was a lot of speculation, and the audiences demanded a sequel that we decided to make one."

Future installments

Kaushik discusses potential for trilogy

Regarding Stree 3, Kaushik revealed, "There's story still left to be told and characters left to be explored. A call will be taken after the film's [Stree 2] release. There is a possibility of Stree 3, 4 and 5. But we first have to see how much the audiences accept the upcoming film." "As for me, if there is a demand, if I'm asked, I will make [Stree 3]. Story mere paas hain, demand ayegi toh main bana dunga."

Pre-Release jitters

Kaushik admits nervousness ahead of film's release

Despite the high expectations for Stree 2, Kaushik confessed to feeling a bit nervous ahead of its premiere. "There's a lot of expectation from the film and that makes me nervous. But we've made a good film, with full honesty. So, we're hoping the people will like it," he shared. The film will clash with John Abraham's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. Despite the clash, Kaushik has "no apprehension."