'Chandu Champion' dominates box office

'Chandu Champion' continues winning streak at box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:51 am Jul 03, 202411:51 am

What's the story The Kartik Aaryan-led film Chandu Champion has maintained a strong presence at the box office, amassing a total of ₹59.55 crore by its 19th day. Directed by Kabir Khan, known for his previous sports drama 83, the movie tells the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist. Released on June 14 with high expectations, it collected ₹35.25 crore in its first week and ₹20.25 crore in the second week.

Earnings forecast

'Chandu Champion' set to cross ₹60 crore mark

The film's daily collections have remained consistent, with the highest earnings of ₹9.75 crore recorded on Day 3. In the third week, Chandu Champion sustained steady numbers from Tuesday to Wednesday, earning ₹0.45 crore each day. With these figures, it is projected that the film will soon surpass the ₹60 crore mark at the Indian box office net.

Critical acclaim

Aaryan's performance and Khan's direction applauded

Aaryan's portrayal in Chandu Champion has been met with positive reviews from both audiences and critics. His performance is being hailed as remarkable, contributing significantly to the film's success. The film also reinforces Khan's reputation as a director who excels in crafting compelling sports dramas, further solidifying his standing in the industry following his previous hit, 83.