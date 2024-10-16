Summarize Simplifying... In short The title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', a fusion of desi and international beats, has been released, with Kartik Aaryan's dance moves, including a stair slide, earning high praise from fans.

The film, part of a popular horror-comedy franchise, is set to release on November 1, clashing with 'Singham Again' at the box office.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' title track: Kartik's stair slide steals the show

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:52 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally dropped, showcasing Kartik Aaryan's killer dance moves. The party number is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between global artists Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar and T-Series, will be released in theaters on November 1, 2024, targeting the festive Diwali craze.

Aaryan shared the track on Instagram

Aaryan took to social media on Wednesday to share the title track, captioning it as "The spookiest slide in town. Dare to try? #SpookySlide #BhoolBhulaiyaa3TitleTrack is out now, worldwide !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 in cinemas 1st November.#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 This Diwali #YeDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaVaali." The song is a fusion of global and local sounds with Pitbull's rap merging into the iconic Hare Ram—Hare Krishna chorus. Dosanjh adds his Punjabi touch while Neeraj Shridhar delivers Hindi vocals.

Title track: A blend of desi and international beats

The song's soundtrack is a work of Tanishk Bagchi and Pritam, who had also composed the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa melody. Sameer has penned the lyrics. The video sees Aaryan flaunting his dance moves, including a moonwalk on a flight of stairs. This unique mix of desi beats with international vibes is sure to make the track a chartbuster.

Fans showered praise on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' title track

The song's release on social media has been met with an outpouring of praise from fans. One fan wrote, "King of Hooksteps is back," while another added, "Hindi + Punjabi + English + Kartik's Dance = Fire." Aaryan's dance moves were especially appreciated with comments like "ABSOLUTELY KILLED THOSE MOVES!" and "Smooth like finest butter throughout the entire song. Pat your back from all of us collectively once you deserve all the love and praises for this banger!!"

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' set for Diwali release

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to hit the screens on November 1. The film will clash with Singham Again at the box office. In this installment of the beloved horror-comedy franchise, Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba. Fans can expect another thrilling ride when the film hits theaters this Diwali.