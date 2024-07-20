In short Simplifying... In short Diljit Dosanjh's team has refuted claims of non-payment to background dancers during his Dil-Luminati tour.

The allegations, made by an individual named Batta, were countered by the tour's official choreographers and dancers who described their experience as "priceless" and filled with respect and professionalism.

Diljit Dosanjh's team denies non-payment allegations

Diljit's team slams 'false' claims of non-payment to background dancers

What's the story Diljit Dosanjh's team has addressed allegations of non-payment to background dancers during the singer's Dil-Luminati Tour. The accusations were made by LA-based entrepreneur Rajat Batta on social media, who claimed that the dancers were expected to perform for free at Dosanjh's concerts. Sonali Singh—the singer-actor's manager—responded in a joint Instagram post with choreographer Balwinder Singh, stating that their official team never contacted Batta or Manpreet Toor and they weren't a part of the tour in any capacity.

Official choreographers named, misinformation discouraged

In her note, Singh clarified: "The official choreographers for the Diluminati tour are Balwinder, Preet Chahal, Divya, and Parth (Vancouver)." "Anyone not involved in the tour should stop spreading misinformation," she added. One of those accused of spreading "false narratives," Toor, responded to Singh's post that read: "Hope you're able to see the other side of it and comment on the actual issue that we have brought up...Anyways, good luck at the next tour hopefully there is change."

'Didn't make any claim that I'm part of tour': Batta

Taking to Instagram, Batta also responded to Singh's post. He wrote, "The goal or intention wasn't to spread hate, attack, or put anyone down especially Dilji, the management team, nor the dancers who accepted the conditions to work." "Nor did I make any claims that I am a part of the tour." He further noted, "It's disheartening that even a tour at this caliber with massive productions, sold out stadiums...still doesn't have a budget to pay dancers."

Dancers responded to allegations, described the experience as 'priceless'

To note, Batta had previously shared a note on Instagram alleging that all desi dancers in Dosanjh's tour were expected to perform for free. In response to Batta's claims, several dancers who worked with Dosanjh on the tour issued a statement. They described their experience as being enveloped in respect and professionalism by Dosanjh and his team. The dancers referred to their opportunity of working with Dosanjh as "priceless." His Dil-Luminati tour ran from April 27 to July 13.