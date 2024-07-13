In short Simplifying... In short Music maestro Pritam is set to perform at the grand wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, following his earlier performance at their pre-wedding bash.

Pritam to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding reception: Report

What's the story The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to be enhanced by the musical prowess of renowned composer Pritam. The first announcement of his performance was made by Pinkvilla, revealing that he would entertain guests on Friday and Saturday. The latest update confirms that Pritam will also perform at the wedding reception on Sunday (July 14), promising a unique touch to the grand event. Ambani-Merchant got married on Friday.

Past performances

Previously, Pritam performed at the Jamnagar pre-wedding celebrations

Earlier in March, Pritam performed on the third day of the couple's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat in March. He shared the stage with iconic playback singers Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Udit Narayan. Pritam and Ghoshal delivered many songs together, including the iconic Teri Ore from the film Singh Is Kinng. Now, anticipation builds for his upcoming blockbuster performance at the wedding's conclusion on Sunday.

About the performances

So far, many international artists have graced the wedding

Not only Indian artists, but Ambani-Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have also featured numerous renowned international performers. It all began with Rihanna's electrifying performance in India in March, followed by Katy Perry's spectacular show during the second pre-wedding celebrations on an Italy tour cruise. Finally, at the sangeet ceremony, held days before the wedding, pop sensation Justin Bieber elevated the wedding to the next level.