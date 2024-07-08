In brief Simplifying... In brief Heavy rains have brought Mumbai to a standstill, causing schools to close and disrupting public transport.

The Western Railway is using high-capacity pumps to clear waterlogged tracks, while the India Meteorological Department predicts further rainfall over the next few days.

Airlines have issued advisories for potential flight disruptions and residents are advised to stay indoors unless necessary. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mumbai waterlogged after heavy rainfall

Rains bring Mumbai to a standstill: Schools shut, transport disrupted

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:06 am Jul 08, 202410:06 am

What's the story The residents of Mumbai woke up to waterlogged streets on Monday after heavy rains overnight. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that the city recorded over 300mm of rain between 1:00am and 7:00am, Monday. The waterlogging brought the city to a standstill, especially in low-lying areas which saw significant traffic snarls. Heavy rains are also expected during the day.

Disruptions

BMC declares holiday for schools, colleges

In response to the severe weather, the BMC declared a half-day holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai today. BEST bus services were affected with many buses being diverted from their regular routes due to the waterlogging. Separately, several trains were canceled due to the heavy rain. However, train services resumed at Sion and Bhandup stations after rainwater receded.

Railway services

Water pumps used to remove water from tracks

The Western Railway announced that they employed high-capacity water pumps to remove water from the tracks, and the "suburban section is now operating normally." It said that the trains between Kalyan and Kasara are running at restricted speeds. "Despite heavy downpour, #MumbaiLocals in WR's suburban section are running normally to ensure a safe commute for Mumbaikars...railway staff across the section are closely monitoring the situation to keep Mumbai's lifeline running smoothly," it said in a post on X.

Twitter Post

Watch: Severe waterlogging in Mumbai amid rains

Weather forecast

Heavy rains in forecast for next 3 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further heavy rain in Maharashtra over the next three to four days. The BMC has advised residents to stay safe and only leave their homes if necessary. IndiGo and Vistara airlines issued advisory for passengers stating that flights are expected to be disrupted. Vistara airline has recommended customers allow extra time for their journey to Mumbai Airport due to expected heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement.

Twitter Post

Read: IndiGo's advisory here