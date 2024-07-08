In brief Simplifying... In brief The Supreme Court of India is set to hear pleas for a re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical courses, following allegations of question paper leaks and inflated marking.

The government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) oppose a re-exam, citing disruption to the academic calendar and lack of widespread evidence of malpractice.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the alleged irregularities, and a committee of experts is working on measures for future transparent and fair exams.

Supreme Court to examine NEET-UG petitions

CJI-led SC bench to hear NEET re-exam pleas today

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:30 am Jul 08, 202409:30 am

What's the story A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, will examine a series of petitions on Monday demanding the re-conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024. The petitions, citing alleged paper leaks and other malpractices, call for a re-exam, with the fate of over 2.3 million candidates hanging in the balance.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The May 5 examination by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for MBBS, BDS, and related undergraduate courses across India has faced allegations of question paper leaks and inflated marking. These allegations have ignited a political row and led to weeks of student protests. The controversy escalated when the results, declared on June 4, revealed that 67 candidates achieved perfect scores of 720, with some from the same examination center. Notably, the Centre has replaced the NTA head amid the row.

Opposition

Government, NTA oppose NEET-UG re-examination

Both the Union government and the NTA have filed affidavits in the Supreme Court opposing a re-exam. The government argued that such a move would disrupt the academic calendar and is unnecessary due to lack of widespread evidence of malpractice. "In the absence of any proof of any large-scale breach of confidentiality in a pan-India examination, it would not be rational to scrap the entire examination and the results already declared," their affidavit stated.

Response

NTA's stand on alleged malpractices in NEET-UG 2024

The NTA contended that cancelling the exam would be "counterproductive" and jeopardize the career prospects of meritorious students. The agency emphasized that instances of malpractices were "minuscule," "sporadic," and "scattered." It added that strict actions are being taken against those involved in these malpractices. The agency maintained that these alleged malpractices have not impacted the sanctity of the entire exam or resulted in any undue benefit to students at the questioned centers.

Stance

SC's stance on allegations of malpractices

The Supreme Court has previously acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and emphasized the need for maintaining the integrity of the examination process. In a hearing on June 18, it underscored the importance of dealing with even 0.01% negligence on part of the NTA in conducting NEET-UG 2024. The court's focus remains on ensuring a fair and transparent examination process for all candidates.

Investigation

Investigation, measures for future NEET examinations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the alleged malpractices, as detailed in the Centre's affidavit. The ﻿Union Ministry of Education has asked the CBI to probe all alleged irregularities, including conspiracy, cheating, impersonation, and breach of trust. To address future concerns, a high-level committee of experts has been constituted to suggest effective measures for conducting transparent, smooth, and fair examinations.