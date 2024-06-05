Next Article

NEET 2024 results announced, online coaching wins

Physics Wallah student tops NEET 2024, founder celebrates success

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:25 pm Jun 05, 2024

What's the story The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2024), stirring excitement among medical aspirants. Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of the online coaching platform Physics Wallah, announced that the topper of this year's NEET exam is a student from his institute. Pandey shared a celebratory video on Instagram, stating "Ab bolo online se result nahi aata," implying the effectiveness of online education.

Topper's journey

Topper credits success to online education

The student who secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the exam is Tathagat Awatar from Bihar. According to Physics Wallah's website, Awatar prepared for the exam from its Yakeen NEET 2.0 2024 batch, and achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720. Expressing his satisfaction with online education, Awatar stated, "Last year's score was disappointing for me, but I never felt demotivated... And today, I can proudly say that online education can also get your AIR 1."

Exam details

NEET 2024: Exam statistics and seat allocation

The NTA reported that out of the 23,33,297 students appearing for the NEET exam, 13,16,268 candidates qualified. The examination saw participation from over 24 lakh candidates at 4,750 centers, across 571 cities in India and abroad. The agency will compile a merit list based on the scores for seat allocation via online counseling. There's a seat reservation of 15% for Scheduled Castes (SC), 7.5% for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) will be allotted 5% seats.

Gender statistics

Gender breakdown of NEET 2024 qualifiers

Among the 13,16,268 candidates who qualified for the NEET exam, there were 5,47,036 male students out of a total of 998,298 candidates, and 7,69,222 female students out of a total of 13,34,982 candidates. This data provides an insight into the gender distribution among the successful aspirants. The NTA will use these results to compile a merit list for seat allocation in various medical courses across India.