By Tanya Shrivastava 01:16 pm Jun 05, 202401:16 pm

What's the story A massive fire erupted at Eye 7 Children's Hospital in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi on Wednesday. In response to the emergency, authorities dispatched 12 fire tenders to the scene. The teams are currently battling the blaze, with visuals from the site showing a thick column of black smoke billowing out of the hospital building. Further details about this incident are still awaited.

Past tragedy

Fire at another Delhi children's hospital in May

This follows a similar one that occurred in May at another children's hospital in Delhi, which resulted in the tragic loss of seven newborns. During that incident, officials reported the successful evacuation of 12 newborn babies. The hospital involved had previously been embroiled in controversy due to accusations against its owner and improper registration.