Decide on AAP's office space allotment: Delhi HC to Centre

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:15 pm Jun 05, 202412:15 pm

What's the story The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to decide within six weeks on the allocation of office space to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Justice Subramonium Prasad said that the AAP, like other political parties, is entitled to a space for its party office in Delhi. He clarified that "pressure" or non-availability of a house in the general pool cannot be grounds for rejecting the request.

Space request

AAP's request for office space and court's response

The AAP, citing its status as a recognized national party, is seeking office space from the Centre. The party has been directed to vacate its current office in Rouse Avenue. The party's counsel proposed that a unit on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg— currently occupied by one of its city ministers—be temporarily allocated to it. However, Prasad ruled out this entitlement claim to the DDU Marg property. The final decision now rests with the Centre following the HC's directive.

Pending petition

AAP's pending petition, SC's directive

Last year, the AAP approached the court requesting either a piece of land in the national capital for constructing its office or a housing unit on a license basis temporarily. This petition is still pending in the high court. In March, the Supreme Court had given the AAP until June 15 to vacate its Rouse Avenue office after noting that this land was allocated to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure.