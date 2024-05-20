Next Article

Graffiti 'threatening' Kejriwal appear inside metro trains, AAP blames BJP

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:35 pm May 20, 202403:35 pm

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that graffiti threatening Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were scribbled inside the metro trains in Delhi. According to reports, the graffitis were visible at Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, and Patel Nagar. The AAP has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of being behind this incident. A senior police officer said they have taken cognizance of the matter and probing into it.

Election threats

AAP accuses BJP of orchestrating threats ahead of elections

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Atishi said the BJP is rattled by the fact that it is going to lose all seven seats in Delhi, that is why it has been targeting Kejriwal by "hatching different conspiracies." "They got him arrested on March 21 and then when he was lodged inside Tihar jail, they stopped his insulin for 15 days...They used Swati Maliwal to target him but that conspiracy also did not pay off." she alleged.

Security concerns

AAP questions police inaction despite CCTV and security presence

Atishi claimed that a man had scribbled graffiti on the walls of three metro stations mentioned above, threatening Kejriwal. "These stations are under CCTVs...security personnel are posted round-the-clock. Why are the police not acting on it? Where is the Cyber Cell? This shows that this is being orchestrated by the BJP," she alleged. Pictures of graffiti circulated on social media showed some inside metro trains and at least two on signboards at Patel Nagar and Rajiv Chowk metro stations.