Listing bilateral Test series with most individual 50-plus scores

The ongoing Test series between India and England has set a new world record for the most individual scores of 50 or more in a single series, with the two teams collectively achieving 50 such scores. This achievement equals the previous record set during the 1993 Ashes . It highlights the strength and resilience of both teams' batting lineups against formidable bowling attacks. On this note, let's look at the bilateral Test series with the most individual 50-plus scores in Tests.

#1 50 - India in England, 2025 As mentioned, the ongoing India-England Test series now tops this list, having witnessed 50 individual scores of 50 or more. While Ravindra Jadeja has touched this mark six times, Rishabh Pant recorded five such scores. Six batters recorded four 50-plus scores each. Notably, nine batsmen, including five Indians and four Englishmen, have scored over 400 runs in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. This is the first time such a milestone has been achieved in a bilateral Test series.

#2 50 - The Ashes, 1993 The record for most 50-plus scores in a Test series was previously set by Australia and England in the 1993 Ashes. The series was played in England, which also saw 50 scores of 50 or more. Graham Gooch, Mike Atherton, and Mark Waugh recorded the joint-most 50-plus scores, six apiece. David Boon (4) was the only other batter with more than three such scores. Meanwhile, Australia won the six-match affair 4-1.