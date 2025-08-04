Jr NTR to join 'Kantara' universe? Here's what we know
What's the story
The 2022 Kannada film Kantara, which became a massive hit, is all set for another part. Titled Kantara: Chapter 1, the film is a prequel to the original story and is directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty. Now, there are speculations that Telugu superstar Jr NTR might join the Kantara Cinematic Universe in its third installment. Although there's no official confirmation from the makers or NTR himself, fans are buzzing with excitement about this potential collaboration.
Connection
NTR and Shetty's past connection
The speculation is fueled by the fact that both NTR and Shetty hail from Kundapura in Karnataka. During a past visit to Kundapura with his mother, NTR was reportedly hosted by Shetty. When asked about his potential involvement in a Kantara film during that trip, NTR had said it would be up to Shetty, hinting at his willingness to collaborate. Meanwhile, Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to release on October 2.
Career strategy
NTR's upcoming projects and industry impact
NTR is currently on a roll with his Hindi film War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, set to release on August 14. He also has Devara 2 in the pipeline and is working with Prashanth Neel on an action project. If he joins the Kantara franchise, it could pave the way for more collaborations between the Kannada and Telugu film industries.