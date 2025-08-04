Jr NTR to join 'Kantara' universe? Here's what we know

NTR might collaborate with Rishab Shetty

By Isha Sharma 12:25 pm Aug 04, 202512:25 pm

The 2022 Kannada film Kantara, which became a massive hit, is all set for another part. Titled Kantara: Chapter 1, the film is a prequel to the original story and is directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty. Now, there are speculations that Telugu superstar Jr NTR might join the Kantara Cinematic Universe in its third installment. Although there's no official confirmation from the makers or NTR himself, fans are buzzing with excitement about this potential collaboration.