Rajinikanth writing his memoir, 'Coolie' director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms

Personal insights

Rajinikanth shared never-before-told details from his life

Kanagaraj also revealed that Rajinikanth shared details from his life that he had never spoken about before. "He (Rajinikanth) would then let me know that this is what happened in his 42nd year and that this is what happened at a later stage," said the director. He added, "So, it is like very close to my heart. What you take away is that experience that man has seen."