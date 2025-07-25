Rajinikanth writing his memoir, 'Coolie' director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms
What's the story
Superstar Rajinikanth is currently working on his autobiography, revealed Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of his upcoming film Coolie. Kanagaraj shared that Rajinikanth had been writing every day during the last two schedules of their film, as per News18. "Every day, I would ask him, 'What episode are you in?' 'What phase are you in?'" added the director.
Personal insights
Rajinikanth shared never-before-told details from his life
Kanagaraj also revealed that Rajinikanth shared details from his life that he had never spoken about before. "He (Rajinikanth) would then let me know that this is what happened in his 42nd year and that this is what happened at a later stage," said the director. He added, "So, it is like very close to my heart. What you take away is that experience that man has seen."
Global release
'Coolie' set for historic worldwide release
Coolie is set to make history with its worldwide release in over 100 countries, marking it as one of the largest international releases for an Indian film. Hamsini Entertainment, a major player in global film distribution, is reportedly handling the film's international distribution. The movie also stars notable actors like Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan.
Film details
Reunion of Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after 4 decades
Coolie, Rajinikanth's 171st film, will focus on gold smuggling. It also marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after nearly four decades. The duo was last seen in the hit Tamil film Mr. Bharath in 1986. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had previously declined offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's films like Enthiran and Sivaji.