TikTok killed Vine. Now Musk plans an AI-powered comeback

Vine was launched in 2013 and discontinued in 2017

By Mudit Dube
Jul 25, 2025
10:10 am
What's the story

Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly Twitter), has announced plans to bring back the popular video-sharing platform, Vine. The revival will be in an "AI form," as Musk revealed in a post on X. However, he did not share any further details about this reboot. Vine laid the groundwork for short-form, user-generated, looping video content. The move comes nearly nine years after the original app was discontinued following the arrival of TikTok in global markets in 2018.

Revival hints

Musk's interest in reviving Vine

Musk has shown interest in bringing back Vine multiple times since he took over Twitter in 2022. He even conducted public polls on X asking users if they wanted the return of the short-form video app that was all the rage in the 2010s. The original Vine, launched by Twitter in January 2013, let users post short videos of six seconds or less.

AI compatibility

AI tools are ideal for short clips

The revival of Vine in its AI form could be a game-changer for short-form social media content. Most AI video generation tools today are designed for short clips due to processing and cost constraints. This makes Vine's original six-second format an ideal candidate for AI-powered creativity and user engagement.

Platform evolution

Will the revamped app be able to match original's appeal?

Musk's announcement of an AI-powered reboot for Vine suggests a new direction for the platform. However, the specifics of how this AI integration will work are not yet known. It remains to be seen if it will recapture Vine's original appeal or evolve into something entirely different. The return of this beloved app could usher in a new era for short-form video content on social media platforms.