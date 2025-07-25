The stock was trading at ₹1,487.80 at 10:09am

ICICI Bank hits record-high of ₹1,500/share amid strong earnings momentum

By Akash Pandey 10:11 am Jul 25, 202510:11 am

ICICI Bank's shares hit an all-time high of ₹1,500 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during early trade today. The stock was trading at ₹1,487.80 at 10:09am. The bank's consistent growth in quarterly revenue and net profit has contributed to this milestone. Earnings per share (EPS) also reflects this upward trend, indicating strong financial performance and positive market sentiment toward the bank's stock.