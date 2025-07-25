ICICI Bank hits record-high of ₹1,500/share amid strong earnings momentum
What's the story
ICICI Bank's shares hit an all-time high of ₹1,500 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during early trade today. The stock was trading at ₹1,487.80 at 10:09am. The bank's consistent growth in quarterly revenue and net profit has contributed to this milestone. Earnings per share (EPS) also reflects this upward trend, indicating strong financial performance and positive market sentiment toward the bank's stock.
Financial growth
Consolidated annual revenue and net profit
The bank's consolidated annual revenue has steadily increased over the years, along with a significant rise in net profit. This factor has contributed to the positive market sentiment toward ICICI Bank's stock. The bank recently announced transcripts of its media call and earnings call with analysts for the quarter ending June 30, 2025.
Share allotment
Allotment of equity shares
ICICI Bank also revealed the allotment of 71,031 equity shares at a face value of ₹2 each under its Employee Stock Unit Scheme-2022. The bank had declared a final dividend of ₹11 per share (550%) on April 21, 2025, effective from August 12, 2025. These moves further reflect the bank's strong financial position and commitment to its employees and shareholders alike.