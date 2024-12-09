Summarize Simplifying... In short ICICI Bank's RTGS service will be temporarily unavailable on December 15.

To avoid any disruption, the bank suggests customers use alternative transfer methods like NEFT, IMPS, UPI, or Internet Banking.

Remember, RTGS, a real-time electronic funds transfer system, is free via ICICI's online platforms, but in-branch transactions over ₹2 lakh incur a fee.

The disruption will take place from 11:55pm on December 14

ICICI Bank's RTGS service to be unavailable on December 15

By Akash Pandey 08:00 pm Dec 09, 2024

What's the story ICICI Bank has announced a temporary suspension of its Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) service for scheduled maintenance. The disruption will take place from 11:55pm on December 14, till 06:00am IST on December 15, 2024. During this time, inward and outward RTGS transactions initiated will be deferred and processed after the maintenance period ends, the bank said in an official email to its customers.

Service alternatives

Alternative services available during RTGS downtime

To ensure uninterrupted banking services, ICICI Bank has recommended alternative money transfer options for its customers. During the RTGS service downtime, customers may use NEFT, IMPS, UPI, or Internet Banking for their transactions. These alternatives are aimed at providing continuous service and preventing any inconvenience due to the temporary suspension of the RTGS facility.

RTGS explained

Understanding RTGS and its charges

RTGS is a banking system that allows real-time electronic funds transfer between bank accounts. ICICI Bank doesn't charge any transaction fee for RTGS requests made through Internet Banking, iMobile Pay app, and Pockets app. However, transactions above ₹2 lakh and up to ₹5 lakh made through any ICICI Bank branch are charged ₹20 + GST, and those for ₹5 lakh and up to ₹10 lakh are charged ₹45 + GST.