How to check if your Google, Instagram passwords have leaked

A massive data leak has exposed over 16 billion login credentials, including usernames and passwords, for platforms such as Gmail , Instagram , and X . The stolen data was not directly hacked from these platforms but was collected over time via infostealer malware that infects personal devices and then silently extracts login information. Now, Google Password Manager can help you check if your account is compromised. Here's how to use it.

Tool introduction Use Google's Password Checkup tool Google offers a handy tool, Password Checkup, to help users check if their accounts have been compromised in the recent data breach. The feature is integrated into your Google Account and the Chrome browser. It compares your saved passwords with known data leaks and then flags any compromised, reused, or weak passwords.

Desktop How to use it on desktop To use the tool on any desktop browser, visit passwords.google.com and sign in to your Google Account. Then, click on the 'Password Checkup' option to start the scan. This will let you know if any of your passwords have been compromised in the recent leak.

Chrome usage Checking on Chrome To use Password Checkup in Google Chrome, click on the three-dot menu at the top-right corner of your browser. Then, go to Settings > Autofill and passwords > Google Password Manager. From there, tap on 'Checkup' to see if any of your credentials are vulnerable. This is another effective way to keep your accounts secure from potential breaches.

Mobile check Steps for Android and iOS On Android, open your device's Settings, search for 'Password Manager,' and select it. Then tap on 'Password Checkup' to start the scan. For iOS users using Chrome, open the app, go to Settings, and access 'Password Manager' for a checkup. These steps will help ensure that your passwords are safe from any potential data breaches.