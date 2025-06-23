How to check if your Google, Instagram passwords have leaked
What's the story
A massive data leak has exposed over 16 billion login credentials, including usernames and passwords, for platforms such as Gmail, Instagram, and X. The stolen data was not directly hacked from these platforms but was collected over time via infostealer malware that infects personal devices and then silently extracts login information. Now, Google Password Manager can help you check if your account is compromised. Here's how to use it.
Tool introduction
Use Google's Password Checkup tool
Google offers a handy tool, Password Checkup, to help users check if their accounts have been compromised in the recent data breach. The feature is integrated into your Google Account and the Chrome browser. It compares your saved passwords with known data leaks and then flags any compromised, reused, or weak passwords.
Desktop
How to use it on desktop
To use the tool on any desktop browser, visit passwords.google.com and sign in to your Google Account. Then, click on the 'Password Checkup' option to start the scan. This will let you know if any of your passwords have been compromised in the recent leak.
Chrome usage
Checking on Chrome
To use Password Checkup in Google Chrome, click on the three-dot menu at the top-right corner of your browser. Then, go to Settings > Autofill and passwords > Google Password Manager. From there, tap on 'Checkup' to see if any of your credentials are vulnerable. This is another effective way to keep your accounts secure from potential breaches.
Mobile check
Steps for Android and iOS
On Android, open your device's Settings, search for 'Password Manager,' and select it. Then tap on 'Password Checkup' to start the scan. For iOS users using Chrome, open the app, go to Settings, and access 'Password Manager' for a checkup. These steps will help ensure that your passwords are safe from any potential data breaches.
Response
What to do if your credentials are compromised
If Google Password Manager flags any of your passwords as compromised, it's important to change them immediately, especially if they're reused across multiple platforms. Always use strong, unique passwords for every account and consider using a password manager. Enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) adds an extra layer of security. You should also revoke access to unknown third-party apps and keep an eye out for any suspicious activity on your accounts.