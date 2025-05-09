Pakistan government's X account hacked; begs loans from international partners
What's the story
Pakistan has claimed that its Economic Affairs Division account on X (formerly Twitter) was hacked.
This comes after a post from the compromised account, which requested more loans from the world due to losses from India's Operation Sindoor.
"Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate," it wrote.
The Pakistani government has termed this post "fake."
Twitter Post
Check out the tweet here
Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting claims that the 'X' account of the govt's Ministry of Economic Affairs, Economic Affairs Division was hacked https://t.co/SQbnZ8QJjj pic.twitter.com/wwBpynQhR7— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025
Official response
Pakistan is the IMF's fourth largest debtor
While Pakistan has labeled the post as bogus, it is apparent that the country's economy is in disarray. Pakistan is the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s fourth largest debtor, with an outstanding debt of over USD 8.8 billion.
On Monday, Moody's cautioned that continued escalation of tensions with India might harm Pakistan's growth, fiscal consolidation, and macroeconomic stability.
Loan
Pakistan secured a $7 billion bailout program
Pakistan received a $7 billion bailout program from the IMF last year and a new $1.3 billion climate resilience credit in March.
The program is essential to the $350 billion economy, and Pakistan has asserted that it has stabilized under the bailout that averted a default risk.
Last week, India expressed apprehensions to the IMF regarding its loans to Pakistan, requesting a review, according to a government source cited by Reuters.