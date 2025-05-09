What's the story

Pakistan has claimed that its Economic Affairs Division account on X (formerly Twitter) was hacked.

This comes after a post from the compromised account, which requested more loans from the world due to losses from India's Operation Sindoor.

"Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate," it wrote.

The Pakistani government has termed this post "fake."