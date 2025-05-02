'It's no secret': Bilawal Bhutto admits ties to terror groups
What's the story
Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has publicly admitted to Pakistan's past ties with terror organizations.
Speaking to Sky News, Bhutto said, "I don't think it is a secret that Pakistan has a past... As a result, we have suffered, Pakistan has suffered. We have gone through wave after wave of extremism."
"We also learned our lessons. We have gone through internal reforms to address this problem," he added.
Minister
We've been doing dirty work for US: Minister
Bhutto was responding to comments made by Khwaja Asif, Pakistan's Defense Minister, who admitted to funding and supporting terror outfits.
In an interview with the same news channel, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades... and the West, including Britain...That was a mistake."
"If we had not joined the war against the Soviet Union and later on the war after 9/11, Pakistan's track record was unimpeachable."
Peace vs war
Bhutto's stance on peace and war
In a rally, Bhutto repeated Pakistan's wish for peace but said it was ready for war if India provoked them.
"Pakistan is a peaceful country, and Islam is a peaceful religion. We do not want war, but if someone attacks our Sindhu (Indus), then they should be ready for war."
"As I am sure you are aware, when there's war, blood does flow," Bhutto told BBC, commenting on India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.
Indus
Indus is ours and will remain ours: Bhutto
Bhutto went on to say that because Pakistan does not have any rivers to cut off from India, suspending the Indus Treaty would be an act of war if "India was to weaponize the Indus water against the people of Pakistan."
"The Indus is ours and will remain ours. Either our water will flow through it, or their blood will," Bhutto had said.
India suspended the treaty after terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam, which it blamed on Islamabad.