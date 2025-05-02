What's the story

India has blocked the official YouTube channel of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The action came after Sharif delivered a speech at Kakul Academy, where he warned India that Pakistan would respond with "full force" if its water supply was disrupted.

People trying to visit Sharif's channel are now met with a notice: "This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order."