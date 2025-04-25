What's the story

Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has finally spoken on the recent controversy over the invitation sent to Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem.

The invite for the Neeraj Chopra Classic event was sent before the horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.

On Friday, Chopra said in a statement that Nadeem's participation was now "completely out of the question."

The athlete also addressed the immense hate he had to endure in the last few days.