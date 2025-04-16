What's the story

Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a massive crackdown on cybercrime, seizing over 7,000 bank accounts and detaining over 50 people.

The police department termed these 'mule accounts' as third-party accounts that cybercriminals use to cover up money trails.

This is part of an ongoing crackdown on cybercrime in the region. Over 20,000 such bank accounts are currently being investigated.