J&K Police seize over 7,000 bank accounts in cybercrime crackdown
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a massive crackdown on cybercrime, seizing over 7,000 bank accounts and detaining over 50 people.
The police department termed these 'mule accounts' as third-party accounts that cybercriminals use to cover up money trails.
This is part of an ongoing crackdown on cybercrime in the region. Over 20,000 such bank accounts are currently being investigated.
Operation
How do these mule accounts function?
These mule accounts are used for cyber fraud on a rental basis, said Iftikhar Talib, SP Cyber Cell, Kashmir.
Cybercriminals offer commissions to the account holders and use their details for illegal transactions.
"We had received a complaint, and the cyber team started an investigation," Talib said.
"During our probe into the matter, we discovered many mule accounts operating in the region."
Investigation
How were these mule accounts uncovered?
Police have registered four FIRs in this case. All those detained will be interrogated regarding their involvement.
Many account holders suspected something was off because of the large transactions and reported their complaints to a local activist.
"These victims told me that our accounts have had transactions of around ₹1 million and above, and our accounts have a debit freeze," said social activist Harris, who alerted authorities.
Testimonies
Victims share their experiences of cybercrime
"We had an account in JK Bank and received a message on social media asking for bank details, and were told that we would be given a commission," said another person.
"We gave details without thinking too much, as we were in debt. All the money was debited from our account. I lost all the money," said the victim.