Summarize Simplifying... In short A ₹300 crore project in Jammu and Kashmir has sparked controversy, with concerns over its impact on local livelihoods and sacred sites.

The project, which involves the construction of a ropeway, has led to protests and strikes, severely affecting businesses in the pilgrimage town of Katra.

In response, Lieutenant Governor Sinha has assured that the project aligns with environmental directives and has formed a committee to address the concerns. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

How ₹300 crore project united political rivals in J&K

By Snehil Singh 03:04 pm Jan 01, 202503:04 pm

What's the story A proposed ₹300 crore ropeway project in Jammu and Kashmir has sparked widespread opposition, uniting political rivals. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, plans to connect Katra town with Sanjichhat on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine. However, local resistance led by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti argues this development could adversely affect local businesses and workers.

Unwavering opposition

Protests and political support against ropeway project

The protests against the proposed ropeway project have entered the seventh day, with Katra observing a shutdown. Political leaders across party lines have extended their support to the protesters. J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Baldev Raj Sharma were among those who addressed the protesters on Sunday, stressing that development shouldn't come at the cost of livelihoods.

Concerns raised

Project's impact on local livelihoods and sacred sites

Former minister Ajay Nanda had also raised concerns over the project displacing 40,000 people from their jobs. Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti had also met protest leaders last month, expressing concerns over commercializing sacred sites. "There is a growing and worrying trend of converting sacred pilgrimage sites into commercial tourist attractions," she said.

Economic impact

Strike affects businesses in Katra

Katra town, which is a base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine and draws 35,000-40,000 visitors daily, has been worst hit by the ongoing strike. Many hotels and businesses have been affected as shops and eateries remain shut while services like mules and palkiwalas are suspended. The town's bustling atmosphere has turned deserted due to these closures.

Official stance

L-G Sinha's response to the protests

Responding to the protests, Lieutenant Governor Sinha said the ropeway construction is in accordance with National Green Tribunal directives for phased withdrawal of mules from the old yatra track. He assured pilgrim traffic on existing routes would remain unaffected as tickets have to be purchased in Katra town. To allay fears, Sinha has formed a four-member committee including former DGP Ashok Bhan, retired judge Suresh Sharma, shrine board CEO Anshul Garg and Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar.