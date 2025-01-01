Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP has accused Delhi's ruling AAP party and its leader, Kejriwal, of failing to deliver on ten key promises, including improving women's safety and providing housing for slum dwellers.

BJP lists Kejriwal's '10 failed promises,' questions AAP's credibility

By Snehil Singh 02:26 pm Jan 01, 202502:26 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal. The party accused Kejriwal of not fulfilling key promises made to the citizens of Delhi. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi pointed out 10 unfulfilled promises, including reducing power tariffs, providing clean water, and improving education and healthcare.

BJP cites incidents to question Kejriwal's leadership

Trivedi also highlighted the failure to provide a clean environment, remove landfills, improve women's safety, provide housing to slum dwellers, and clean Yamuna. He referred to an incident where a 26-year-old died due to unsafe electric wires as proof of unfulfilled promises. Further, he said garbage dumps in Delhi have grown eight meters taller under Kejriwal's rule.

BJP accuses AAP leaders of corruption

The BJP also leveled corruption charges against senior AAP leaders. Trivedi alleged that senior AAP leaders, including the Chief Minister himself and Deputy Chief Minister, have been jailed on corruption-related charges. He specifically highlighted Health Minister Satyendra Jain's imprisonment in money laundering and Amanatullah Khan's involvement in Waqf Board scams.

Delhi BJP chief criticizes Kejriwal's welfare schemes

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva took a dig at Kejriwal in a New Year letter, asking him to "stop lying" and deal with corruption. Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of making false promises regarding welfare schemes for women, senior citizens, and children. He also slammed the Pujari Granthi Samman Rashi Scheme as election-motivated and having discrepancies in funds allocated to different faith leaders.

Union minister questions financial viability of AAP's schemes

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also joined the criticism, questioning the financial viability of AAP's Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani schemes. Puri argued that these initiatives lack proper budgetary provisions and cabinet approval. He accused Kejriwal of deceiving people with unbacked promises. Meanwhile, Kejriwal defended his schemes by accusing the BJP of obstructing their implementation and claimed that the BJP aims to deprive Delhi residents of free schemes.