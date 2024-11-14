Summarize Simplifying... In short Rising pollution levels in Delhi pose a significant health risk, especially to pregnant women and children, potentially causing preterm labor and low birth weight babies.

The situation has been worsened by dense fog, reducing visibility to zero and prompting calls for school closures up to Class 5.

Delhi's air quality has dropped into the "severe" category

Delhi's toxic air: How pollution affects pregnant women, babies

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:32 pm Nov 14, 202412:32 pm

What's the story Delhi's air quality has dropped into the "severe" category for the first time this season, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting a staggering 418. The deterioration was observed by 30 out of 36 monitoring stations across the city. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorizes an AQI over 400 as "severe," meaning alarming levels of pollution.

Vulnerable groups

Health risks of pollution for pregnant women and children

The rising pollution levels are a major health threat, particularly to sensitive groups like pregnant women and children. According to Financial Express, Dr. Archana Dhawan Bajaj, a leading gynecologist and IVF expert, warned that "Pregnancy makes women more vulnerable to air pollution," which can cause preterm labor and lead to low birth weight babies. She also pointed out that pollutants can enter the placenta, harming the fetus.

Worldwide concern

Global impact of air pollution on preterm births

International studies have associated air pollution with around six million preterm births worldwide. The American Pregnancy Association has also warned about the possible risks of exposure to polluted air during pregnancy. These include low birth weight, preterm birth, autism, asthma, and fertility issues. To mitigate these risks, pregnant women are advised to use air purifiers and consider air-purifying plants.

Visibility woes

Dense fog exacerbates Delhi's pollution crisis

The pollution crisis was further worsened by a dense fog that covered Delhi on Wednesday morning, bringing visibility down to zero at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and causing flight diversions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this very dense fog started forming around 5:30am. Meanwhile, the city's temperature dipped slightly due to the lingering smog.

School closures

BJP urges school closures amid hazardous air quality

In light of the alarming pollution levels, the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the closure of all schools up to Class 5. BJP president Virendra Sachdeva emphasized this need for school closures as a necessary step to ensure children's safety amid these hazardous conditions. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been criticized by the BJP for its handling of the city's pollution crisis.