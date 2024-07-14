In short Simplifying... In short Floods in Bihar's Muzaffarpur have left thousands stranded and schools submerged, with villagers claiming lack of administrative support.

The rising water levels in the Bagmati River have put the administration on high alert, prompting preparations for further flooding and dam repairs.

Several rivers, including Gandak and Burhi Gandak, are nearing or exceeding danger levels due to recent rains, affecting areas in Bagaha, Purnea, Supaul, Darbhanga, Khagaria, and Jhanjharpur.

Severe flooding in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar

Thousands cut off, schools, homes flooded in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

By Chanshimla Varah 02:58 pm Jul 14, 202402:58 pm

What's the story The Muzaffarpur district in Bihar is grappling with severe flooding due to a rapid rise in water levels of the Bagmati River. Floodwaters have inundated thousands of homes across 18 panchayats, isolating residents from their block and district headquarters. The escalating water levels have also affected both sides of the Pipapul area. In Barri and Basghatta Panchayats too, over a hundred homes have been flooded, while land erosion is occurring along the old embankment of the West Bagmati River.

Educational impact

Schools inundated, education disrupted amid flooding

Numerous schools in the region have also been submerged in floodwater, but villagers claim that no one from the administration has come to check up on them. "We are making food in the water; children are starving; our house is full of water; we are scared of snakes, but we don't have a choice," a villager told ANI.

Twitter Post

Rising water levels due to flood

Government response

Administration on high alert, prepares for further flooding

Katra circle officer Madhumita Kumari stated that they had been instructed by district administration to monitor the panchayats after receiving information about the rising water levels in the Bagmati River. She said, "We took stock of 3 panchayats and have arranged 5 boats." The water department officials have been directed to prepare a list of affected individuals and instructions have also been issued to repair the dam due to concerns about erosion.

State alert

Rivers flowing above danger mark in many places

According to officials, rivers including Gandak and Burhi Gandak are either running over or close to the danger line in some areas. Rain in the past few days have also raised the water level of the Kosi, Ganga, Mahananda and Kamla rivers in Bihar. Rivers were also flowing above the danger mark at certain places in Bagaha, Purnea, Supaul, Darbhanga, Khagaria and Jhanjharpur.