Why Hyderabad imposed month-long prohibitory orders

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:10 pm Oct 28, 202406:10 pm

What's the story The Hyderabad Police have banned processions, protests, and public meetings in the city for a month. The decision comes into effect from 6:00pm on October 27 to 6:00pm on November 28. The prohibition is aimed at maintaining public order and peace amid reports of possible disturbances by various organizations and parties through dharnas and protests.

Order specifics

Prohibitory orders detail restrictions and exemptions

The prohibitory orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, ban gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies, and public meetings. They also prevent people from making speeches or displaying symbols that could disrupt public peace. However, peaceful protests are allowed at Indira Park Dharna Chowk. Exemptions are given to police officials, military personnel on duty, bonafide funeral processions, Education Department's flying squad and those permitted by competent authorities.

Political backlash

BJP criticizes timing of prohibitory orders

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the timing of these prohibitory measures, coinciding with the festive season including Dhanteras and Diwali. Andhra Pradesh BJP Vice President Vishnu Vardhan Reddy accused the ruling Congress government of imposing restrictions ahead of Diwali. He alleged that their actions reveal "true intentions and hatred for Hindus."

Legal consequences

Public warned against violating prohibitory orders

The public has been warned that violations of these prohibitory orders, especially near sensitive areas such as the Secretariat, will be prosecuted under applicable laws. This warning comes after police personnel were injured during a protest in Secunderabad over the desecration of an idol at a local temple. The Hyderabad Police are thus taking stringent measures to ensure public order and peace during this period.