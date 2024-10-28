Why Hyderabad imposed month-long prohibitory orders
The Hyderabad Police have banned processions, protests, and public meetings in the city for a month. The decision comes into effect from 6:00pm on October 27 to 6:00pm on November 28. The prohibition is aimed at maintaining public order and peace amid reports of possible disturbances by various organizations and parties through dharnas and protests.
Prohibitory orders detail restrictions and exemptions
The prohibitory orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, ban gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies, and public meetings. They also prevent people from making speeches or displaying symbols that could disrupt public peace. However, peaceful protests are allowed at Indira Park Dharna Chowk. Exemptions are given to police officials, military personnel on duty, bonafide funeral processions, Education Department's flying squad and those permitted by competent authorities.
BJP criticizes timing of prohibitory orders
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the timing of these prohibitory measures, coinciding with the festive season including Dhanteras and Diwali. Andhra Pradesh BJP Vice President Vishnu Vardhan Reddy accused the ruling Congress government of imposing restrictions ahead of Diwali. He alleged that their actions reveal "true intentions and hatred for Hindus."
Public warned against violating prohibitory orders
The public has been warned that violations of these prohibitory orders, especially near sensitive areas such as the Secretariat, will be prosecuted under applicable laws. This warning comes after police personnel were injured during a protest in Secunderabad over the desecration of an idol at a local temple. The Hyderabad Police are thus taking stringent measures to ensure public order and peace during this period.