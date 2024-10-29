Summarize Simplifying... In short Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Soren, has criticized the BJP for stirring Hindu-Muslim tensions and neglecting marginalized communities, urging them to focus on border security and migrant issues.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sarma and Dubey have voiced concerns over alleged Bangladeshi infiltration disturbing Jharkhand's culture, promising action if voted to power.

Amidst this, the Border Security Force is increasing efforts to prevent border infiltration as Jharkhand prepares for upcoming Assembly elections.

Soren denied Sarma's claims of infiltration

'Stir up Hindu-Muslim tensions...': Soren on Sarma's 'Jharkhand mini-Bangladesh' remark

What's the story Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of dividing society and ignoring the marginalized. Soren's accusation comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's comments on alleged Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand. Sarma had said that Jharkhand could turn into a "mini-Bangladesh" due to the alleged infiltration, a claim which Soren has vehemently denied.

Counter-claims

Soren criticizes BJP's narrative, highlights his administration's efforts

Soren also slammed the BJP for stirring Hindu-Muslim tensions and ignoring marginalized communities. He asked BJP leaders to focus on border security and the alleged influx of migrants. "These people stir up Hindu-Muslim tensions; they incite fights among brothers and create divisions in households," Soren said. The CM also spoke about his administration's work for the underprivileged, contrasting it with the BJP's policies.

Security concerns

Soren questions central government's border security management

Soren also criticized the central government for its handling of border security. "It's in the hands of the central government, the BSF, and the state government," he said. He also accused BJP of not helping the underprivileged while waiving off debts of billionaires. On the other hand, Soren said Jharkhand government's initiatives like waiving electricity dues and ensuring 24-hour power supply to neglected areas.

Infiltration debate

BJP MP echoes Sarma's concerns, vows action against infiltrators

Meanwhile, Sarma alleged infiltrators are disturbing Jharkhand's culture and tribal identity. He warned Santhal Pargana could turn into a "mini-Bangladesh." BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also repeated Sarma's remarks and blamed Bangladeshi infiltration for 11% rise in the Muslim population in Santhal Pargana. Dubey promised the BJP would work to remove such infiltrators if voted to power.

Election focus

BSF intensifies efforts, Jharkhand Assembly elections approach

Amid the political turmoil in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) is ramping up efforts to check border infiltration. Recently, BSF authorities apprehended a few Bangladeshis trying to illegally enter India. The development comes as Jharkhand gears up for Assembly elections on November 13 and November 20, with results due on November 23. A large number of first-time and young voters are expected to vote in these elections.