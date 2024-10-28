'Will sacrifice my life': Engineer Rashid before surrendering at Tihar
Engineer Rashid, the Lok Sabha MP from North Kashmir's Baramulla, surrendered at Tihar Jail on Monday. Before surrendering, he said he was ready to lay down his life for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "We are ready to sacrifice our lives for the public," he said, adding justice will prevail eventually. He also assured whether in jail or home, he would continue advocating for peace and dignity in Kashmir.
Rashid's surrender follows interim bail expiration
Rashid's surrender comes after his interim bail expired in a terror-funding case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He voiced support for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's good work but promised to fight against anything that goes against Kashmiri interests. "Wherever he does good, I will support him," Rashid said, promising democratic resistance if need be.
Rashid condemns recent terror attacks, criticizes Farooq Abdullah
Rashid condemned the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for dialogue among all stakeholders. "We are against any violence," he declared, advocating for reconciliation and justice. He also criticized Farooq Abdullah for inconsistent stances on Pakistan, accusing him of double standards. He claimed that Abdullah's party has maintained a dual approach since 1947, particularly regarding Article 370.