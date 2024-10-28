Summarize Simplifying... In short Engineer Rashid, facing a terror-funding case, has surrendered after his interim bail expired.

He expressed support for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's positive actions but vowed to oppose anything against Kashmiri interests.

Rashid also condemned recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, advocating for dialogue and justice, while criticizing Farooq Abdullah for his inconsistent stance on Pakistan and Article 370. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rashid surrendered at Tihar Jail on Monday

'Will sacrifice my life': Engineer Rashid before surrendering at Tihar

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:39 pm Oct 28, 202405:39 pm

What's the story Engineer Rashid, the Lok Sabha MP from North Kashmir's Baramulla, surrendered at Tihar Jail on Monday. Before surrendering, he said he was ready to lay down his life for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "We are ready to sacrifice our lives for the public," he said, adding justice will prevail eventually. He also assured whether in jail or home, he would continue advocating for peace and dignity in Kashmir.

Bail end

Rashid's surrender follows interim bail expiration

Rashid's surrender comes after his interim bail expired in a terror-funding case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He voiced support for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's good work but promised to fight against anything that goes against Kashmiri interests. "Wherever he does good, I will support him," Rashid said, promising democratic resistance if need be.

Condemnation and criticism

Rashid condemns recent terror attacks, criticizes Farooq Abdullah

Rashid condemned the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for dialogue among all stakeholders. "We are against any violence," he declared, advocating for reconciliation and justice. He also criticized Farooq Abdullah for inconsistent stances on Pakistan, accusing him of double standards. He claimed that Abdullah's party has maintained a dual approach since 1947, particularly regarding Article 370.