Budget 2024: Push on spiritual tourism in Sitharaman's speech

12:11 pm Jul 23, 2024

What's the story In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that the government will allocate funds for developing the Vishnupad Temple Corridor and the Mahabodhi Temple Corridor in Bihar. The Vishnupad Temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is situated on the Phalgu River's banks in Gaya, while the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Mahabodhi Temple is in Bodh Gaya.

Nalanda to be developed as a tourist center

Sitharaman also said that the government would assist in developing Nalanda, Bihar as a tourist center. Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is a key ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the third National Democratic Alliance government. The BJP didn't secure a majority on its own in the general elections and relies on its NDA partners for government formation.

₹2.66 lakh crore allocated for rural development

Sitharaman also announced a ₹2.66 lakh crore allocation for rural development. This funding will support projects designed to improve quality of life in rural areas by addressing essential needs in infrastructure, healthcare, and education. Additionally, the finance minister stated that three crore new houses will be built under PM Awas Yojana in both rural and urban regions.