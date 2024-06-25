In brief Simplifying... In brief Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in India's Lok Sabha, marking a significant milestone for the Congress party as it's the first time since 2014 that an opposition party has secured over 54 seats.

This role will enable Gandhi to be part of key panels and address issues concerning the people and the INDIA bloc.

This comes ahead of a symbolic Speaker's election, indicating a potential shift in parliamentary power balance.

Rahul Gandhi appointed Leader of Opposition

By Shikha Chaudhry 10:36 pm Jun 25, 202410:36 pm

What's the story Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament (MP) from the Rae Bareli constituency, has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The announcement was made by senior Congress leader KC Venugopal. "Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab informing the decision of appointment of Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha; other office bearers will be decided later," said Venugopal.

Historic achievement

Congress party achieves significant milestone

The decision to appoint Gandhi was made after a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. This appointment marks a significant milestone for Congress, as it is the first time since 2014 that any opposition party has managed to secure more than 54 seats i.e. 10% of the Lok Sabha's strength, which is required to claim the post. After a decade-long gap, Congress, being the single largest opposition party, has won back this crucial position.

Key roles

Gandhi's new role and responsibilities

In his new role as Leader of Opposition, Gandhi will be part of key panels, such as those to select Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners, alongside the Prime Minister. This position will empower him to strongly address issues concerning the people and the INDIA bloc. This comes at a time when opposition parties are at their strongest in a decade.

Election preview

Upcoming Speaker's election signals political shift

The appointment precedes a rare election for the Speaker's post in Lok Sabha, with the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc fielding their respective candidates - Om Birla and K Suresh. The election is largely symbolic though as NDA has clear majority in the Parliament. That said, it does suggest a potential shift in parliamentary power balance.

Election impact

Gandhi's role in the 2024 elections recognized

Earlier this month, Gandhi was unanimously requested by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to take up the post of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The CWC lauded his role in campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, stating, "Shri Rahul Gandhi campaign was single-minded, sharp and pointed and more than any other individual it was he who made the protection of our republic's Constitution the central issue in the 2024 elections."