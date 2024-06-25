In brief Simplifying... In brief The Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition alliance are at odds over the election of the Lok Sabha speaker.

The opposition proposed backing the ruling party's candidate in exchange for the deputy speaker position, but the offer was rejected.

This disagreement has led to the first speaker elections since 1952, sparking criticism from Congress MP Ramesh, who accused the Prime Minister of breaking the tradition of unanimous speaker selection and opposition-held deputy speaker post.

Congress criticizes PM Modi over Speaker appointment

Congress attacks PM over consensus remark amid LS speaker row

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:13 pm Jun 25, 202403:13 pm

What's the story The Congress on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "hypocrisy-laden pravachan" on cooperation, after the National Democratic Alliance and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance failed to reach a consensus on the appointment of Lok Sabha speaker. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Modi for turning the speaker's appointment into a "contest," stating that the 2024 Lok Sabha election was a "personal, political, and moral defeat" for the prime minister.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre and the opposition alliance tried to agree on electing the Lok Sabha speaker unanimously. Reports indicate that the INDIA bloc offered to back the NDA's candidate if they were given the deputy speaker position, but the ruling alliance did not agree. Consequently, Congress MP K Suresh and former Speaker Om Birla will compete in the first speaker elections since 1952 set for Wednesday.

'PM has broken tradition...': Ramesh

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Barely 24 hours after his hypocrisy-laden pravachan on consensus and cooperation the non-biological PM has made a contest for the post of Lok Sabha speaker inevitable. Convention has been that the speaker is elected unanimously and the deputy speaker's post goes to the Opposition." "The non-biological PM has broken this tradition," Ramesh added.

PM's statement on consensus ahead of Parliament session

Ramesh's comments came a day after PM Modi said the government intends to build consensus to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the Indian people. "We believe...to run the country a consensus is of utmost importance. So, it will be our constant efforts to serve Maa Bharti and fulfill the aspirations and ambitions of the 140 crore people, with everyone's consent and by taking everyone together," the PM said on Monday ahead of Parliament's inaugural session.