In brief Simplifying... In brief A train crash in Bengal, India, possibly due to a faulty signal and excessive speed, is under investigation.

The accident, the worst since last year's Balasore disaster, resulted in nine deaths and disrupted train services.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation for the victims' families and those injured.

Fatal train collision in West Bengal

Faulty signal, speeding train: What caused Bengal train accident?

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:35 am Jun 18, 202410:35 am

What's the story A signaling fault on the tracks before the New Jalpaiguri station and human error by the goods train driver likely caused a deadly collision in West Bengal—killing nine people and injuring over 50 others, reports quoted railway officials as saying. On Monday morning, the Kanchanjungha Express—traveling from Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata—was struck from behind by a goods train near Rangapani station, close to New Jalpaiguri. Two coaches of the Kanchanjungha Express also derailed in the collision.

Investigation insights

CRS probe launched

The commissioner of railway safety (CRS) has launched a probe into the accident. According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, "The actual cause of accident will be clear after the CRS report." The Hindustan Times reported that Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha confirmed that human error may have contributed to the crash. Notably, Kanchanjungha crash is the worst train accident in India since the Balasore disaster in June last year, which claimed 296 lives.

Crash factors

Signal fault and speed violation: Key factors in crash

According to reports, internal documents revealed a malfunctioning automatic signalling system on the day of the accident. This led to a cautionary note, "T/A912," being issued to all drivers, allowing them to skip red lights under certain conditions. However, officials suggest that the goods train driver was operating at a speed much higher than the prescribed limit. "It seems that the loco pilot of the goods train did not follow the rule," an NFR official stated.

Ex-gratia relief

Compensation announced

Following the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased, ₹2.5 lakh for grievous injuries and ₹50,000 for minor injuries. The nine people killed include the driver of the goods train, the guard, and seven passengers of the Kanchanjunga Express, which had 1,300 passengers on board.

Aftermath

Train services disrupted after crash

The crash also resulted in both Up and Down lines being blocked, halting train movements in the area and affecting long-distance services from north Bengal and northeastern India. While initial claims pointed toward human error, some railway officials suggested that technical failures may also have contributed to the accident. "There could be technical failures also. It is very easy to blame a person who has died and can't defend himself," said a senior official.