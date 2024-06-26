In brief Simplifying... In brief The newly-elected Lok Sabha speaker, Birla, condemned the 1975 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, calling it a 'black chapter' in India's history, causing an uproar in the House.

He also praised the successful conduct of the recent elections, calling it the world's largest celebration of democracy.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized the importance of allowing the opposition's voice in the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's re- election

Lok Sabha adjourned after uproar over Birla's statement on Emergency

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:46 pm Jun 26, 202401:46 pm

What's the story In his first address to the Lok Sabha after getting elected as the speaker, three-time Bharatiya Janata MP Om Birla on Wednesday said that he would follow the Parliamentary decorum and hoped that meaningful discussions would take place in the upcoming sessions. The speaker urged all members to work together for the nation's benefit. His mention of the "dark days of Emergency" then triggered an uproar from the opposition benches, leading to the adjournment of the session till Thursday.

Statement

People have lot of expectations from us: Birla

In his address to the House the newly-elected speaker said, "We come to this House after getting elected from different parts of the country and people have a lot of expectations from us." "Therefore I believe that there should be no deadlock in the house. Discussion should be held, and views and criticism should be expressed. But there should be no deadlock in the House," he added.

June 25, 1975

'Black chapter in India's history...': Birla on Emergency

Talking about the Emergency, Birla said, "This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency...25th June 1975 will always be known as a black chapter...On this day, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country and attacked the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar." There was an uproar in the Lok Sabha after the speaker read out the statement.

2024 elections

Speaker lauds successful conduct of polls

The speaker also lauded a successful conduct of elections. He said, "This 18th Lok Sabha is the world's largest celebration of democracy. Despite other challenges, more than 64 crore voters participated in the elections with great enthusiasm. On behalf of the House, I express my gratitude to them and the people of the country. I thank the Election Commission of India for conducting the election process in a fair, unbiased and transparent manner."

Congratulatory message

Important that voice of opposition allowed in House: Gandhi

Notably, in his first appearance as the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi congratulated Birla on his election and said that speaker in the final arbiter of the voice of the people. In his congratulatory message Gandhi said, "The opposition would like to assist you in doing your work...It is very important that cooperation happens on the basis of trust. It is very important that the voice of the opposition is allowed to be represented in this House."