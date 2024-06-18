In brief Simplifying... In brief Congress is demanding the resignation of India's Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, citing concerns over railway safety and accountability.

They question the lack of progress in implementing anti-collision systems, the neglect of safety recommendations, and the misuse of funds.

The party also highlights the alarming number of rail accidents and deaths in recent years, and criticizes the minister for not taking moral responsibility. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Congress demands Railway Minister's resignation

Bengal accident: Congress seeks Vaishnaw's resignation, asks Centre 7 questions

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:28 pm Jun 18, 202405:28 pm

What's the story The Congress on Tuesday called for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accusing the government of "destroying" the Indian Railways. This came a day after the Kanchanjungha Express—traveling from Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata—was struck from behind by a goods train near Rangapani station, close to New Jalpaiguri. In an X post, the party president, Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Vaishnaw's handling of train accidents and questioned his response to various railway safety and management issues.

Safety concerns

Kharge questions government on railway safety and management

In his post, Kharge raised seven questions to the government. He questioned the lack of progress in implementing the "Kavach" anti-train collision system, despite major accidents like Balasore, which took place last year in June and killed 296 people. Kharge also highlighted that nearly 300,000 railway posts have remained vacant for a decade, despite an National Crime Records Bureau report indicating 100,000 deaths in rail accidents between 2017 and 2021.

Policy critique

Kharge criticizes Railway Board and questions policies

Kharge criticized the Railway Board for neglecting recommendations from the Commission of Railway Safety and questioned why it had not been strengthened. He also raised concerns about a 75% funding cut for "Rashtriya Rail Suraksha Kosh" and its misuse on unnecessary expenses by railway officials. Furthermore, he questioned policies leading to increased travel costs in Sleeper Class, reduction in sleeper coaches, overcrowding, ticket cancellations, and whether merging the railway budget with the general budget was an attempt to "avoid accountability."

Spokesperson's statement

Congress spokesperson addresses Bengal accident

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, party Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "Who is going to take the moral responsibility for this? We have seen the railway ministers in the past own up moral responsibility and resign from their position of power." "But here we have a minister who does not miss an opportunity even in the time of plight...tragedy to make reels. He is not the rail minister, he is the reels minister of India," Shrinate added.

Seeks resignation

What explains 1,117 rail accidents in 9 years: Shrinate

On whether the Congress demands Vaishnaw's resignation, Shrinate said, "Without a doubt. A government that is sensitive and accountable will fix accountability for every minister and every department. What explains 1,117 rail accidents in nine years from 2014 to 2023. Who is accountable for that?" "What did Ashwini Vaishnaw do to not just modernize but make the railways secure from June last year in Balasore to June this year?" she added.