Bengal accident: Congress seeks Vaishnaw's resignation, asks Centre 7 questions
The Congress on Tuesday called for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accusing the government of "destroying" the Indian Railways. This came a day after the Kanchanjungha Express—traveling from Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata—was struck from behind by a goods train near Rangapani station, close to New Jalpaiguri. In an X post, the party president, Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Vaishnaw's handling of train accidents and questioned his response to various railway safety and management issues.
Kharge questions government on railway safety and management
In his post, Kharge raised seven questions to the government. He questioned the lack of progress in implementing the "Kavach" anti-train collision system, despite major accidents like Balasore, which took place last year in June and killed 296 people. Kharge also highlighted that nearly 300,000 railway posts have remained vacant for a decade, despite an National Crime Records Bureau report indicating 100,000 deaths in rail accidents between 2017 and 2021.
Kharge criticizes Railway Board and questions policies
Kharge criticized the Railway Board for neglecting recommendations from the Commission of Railway Safety and questioned why it had not been strengthened. He also raised concerns about a 75% funding cut for "Rashtriya Rail Suraksha Kosh" and its misuse on unnecessary expenses by railway officials. Furthermore, he questioned policies leading to increased travel costs in Sleeper Class, reduction in sleeper coaches, overcrowding, ticket cancellations, and whether merging the railway budget with the general budget was an attempt to "avoid accountability."
Congress spokesperson addresses Bengal accident
Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, party Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "Who is going to take the moral responsibility for this? We have seen the railway ministers in the past own up moral responsibility and resign from their position of power." "But here we have a minister who does not miss an opportunity even in the time of plight...tragedy to make reels. He is not the rail minister, he is the reels minister of India," Shrinate added.
What explains 1,117 rail accidents in 9 years: Shrinate
On whether the Congress demands Vaishnaw's resignation, Shrinate said, "Without a doubt. A government that is sensitive and accountable will fix accountability for every minister and every department. What explains 1,117 rail accidents in nine years from 2014 to 2023. Who is accountable for that?" "What did Ashwini Vaishnaw do to not just modernize but make the railways secure from June last year in Balasore to June this year?" she added.