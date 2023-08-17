Police verification mandatory for SIM card dealers, bulk connections discontinued

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 17, 2023 | 06:54 pm 2 min read

Indian government has now made police verification mandatory for SIM card dealers and has discontinued bulk connections, in an effort to combat fraudulent activities. A new concept of business connections has been introduced, which requires Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance for both businesses and individuals handling SIM cards. Since May 2023, 300 FIRs have been filed against SIM card dealers and 67,000 dealers have been blacklisted.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed the government has disconnected almost 52 lakh mobile connections. The minister further added that 8 lakh payment wallet accounts were involved in illicit activities. WhatsApp has blocked 66,000 accounts linked with carrying out fraudulent activities. Moreover, the Sanchar Sathi portal has been utilized in the government's efforts to curb fraud. As many as 17,000 devices, reported to be lost or stolen, have been blacklisted and 3,000 handsets have been returned to their rightful owners.

Mandatory police verification for SIM card dealers is anticipated to provide an additional layer of security against scams. At present, there are 10 lakh SIM card dealers in the country. The government will allocate ample time for the dealers to complete the verification process. SIM card dealers found violating regulations will face a hefty penalty of Rs. 10 lakh. These measures by the government are expected to curb cybercrimes and fraudulent activities related to mobile connections.

