In brief Simplifying... In brief Prime Minister Modi has released ₹20,000cr for over 9.26 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme during a visit to Varanasi.

In his address, he thanked the people of Kashi for electing him for the third time and outlined his vision for India's development, highlighting farmers, youth, and women as the pillars of a developed India.

Modi will next visit Bihar to inaugurate the Nalanda University campus, a joint collaboration between India and East Asia Summit countries. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PM Modi released the 17th installment of PM-KISAN on Tuesday

Modi releases ₹20,000cr for 9.26+ crore farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

06:05 pm Jun 18, 2024

What's the story Prime Minister ﻿Narendra Modi on Tuesday released the 17th installment amounting to over ₹20,000 crores to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer in Varanasi. Notably, this is the PM's first trip to his constituency after his win in the Lok Sabha elections.

Details

I bow to Kashietes, Baba Vishwanath, Maa Ganga: PM

PM Modi arrived in Varanasi around 4:00pm and attended the PM-KISAN Sammelan after 5:00pm—where he was felicitated by three farmers. Starting his address, PM Modi said, "After winning the election, I have come to Varanasi. I bow to Kashietes, Baba Kashi Vishwanath, and Maa Ganga." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present on the occasion.

Twitter Post

Watch: UP CM, Union Minister felicitate PM Modi

India's poll process

'Thankful to Kashi for electing me 3rd time'

Hailing India's election process, PM Modi said, "This election presents strength of India before the world." "Indian voters are two and a half time more than the voters for entire European Union countries. I thank people of Kashi for making this festival of democracy successful. I am thankful to the people of Kashi who elected the PM for the third time," he added.

Development plank

'Farmers, youth, women pillars to make India developed'

"In very few countries, it has happened that the government returns for third term...In India, it happened 60 years ago...the public has given us their blessings for the third time," the PM said in his address. Talking about his plans for the country's development, the PM said, "I have considered kisan (farmer), naujawan (youth), and women strong pillars...to make India a developed country."

In Bihar

PM to inaugurate Nalanda University campus tomorrow

PM Modi will conclude his visit to Varanasi at around 8:00 tonight, after which he will head to Bihar. There, he will visit the ruins of ancient Nalanda, declared a United Nations heritage site in 2016, around 9.45am and inaugurate the university campus, conceived as a joint collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries, at 10.30am