Jagat Prakash Nadda was sworn in as Union Cabinet Minister on Sunday

BJP searching for new chief as Nadda joins Modi Cabinet

Jun 11, 2024

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in search of a new party chief following JP Nadda's appointment to the Modi 3.0 Cabinet, where he will oversee the Health, Chemicals, and Fertilizers ministries. Nadda's current term is set to conclude later this month. He initially became the BJP's working president in 2019 before being promoted to full-time president in January 2020. With Nadda now part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, attention has shifted to the BJP's national president position.

Names being considered for president position

Dharmendra Pradhan and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were initially considered for the BJP president role, but their appointments as union ministers have ruled them out. According to a News18 report, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, a former Maharashtra minister, is a leading contender. Another name in the mix is K Laxman, head of BJP's Other Backward Classes Morcha and former Telangana state president—aligning with the BJP's focus on Telangana after Andhra.

BJP's consideration for first woman President

According to the News18 report, the possibility of a woman taking the helm as BJP's national president is also being considered, since the party has seen the support of women in many states in the recently concluded elections. This also follows the party's appointment of Droupadi Murmu as India's first Dalit woman President and passing the women's reservation bill last year to ensure at least 33% of seats in state Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha are reserved for women.

Modi 3.0 government sworn-in

On Sunday, Modi was sworn in as prime minister for the third time, matching Jawaharlal Nehru's record of three consecutive terms in office. His latest cabinet, comprising 71 members, is larger than his previous two. Nadda who was part of the Modi 1.0 Cabinet has made a comeback this year in PM Modi's third National Democratic Alliance government.